LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam and other family members called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday.

The family was scheduled to meet incarcerated PML-N Quaid on Thursday. As the opposition was busy holding rallies in connection with Black Day, the family requested rescheduling the meeting for Saturday.

Accompanied by family members and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, Maryam arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail at noon and remained with her father for about couple of hours.

PML-N workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail hours before arrival of the ex-chief minister and Maryam Nawaz for expressing solidarity. They showered rose petals on her vehicle and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz sharif and against the present regime. Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the jail on a separate vehicle.

Dr Adnan Khan examined health of Nawaz Sharif. He recommended his shifting to the hospital for proper management of multiple problems. Shehbaz and Maryam discussed prevailing political situation and no-trust move against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani with the PML-N supreme leader. They also briefed the incarcerated ex-PM about rallies of the joint opposition in all four provincial headquarters in connection with the black day. They also informed him about registration of cases against PML-N leaders and workers for participating in the rallies.

He (Nawaz) directed active participation for the success of no-trust move against Chairman Senate. He said that the opposition has created restlessness in the ranks of the government. He said the false propaganda would reach to the logical end. The family had a lunch with Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million in the Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in Flagship Investments reference. He was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks.

On May 8, Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail in a big rally of party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail.