Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar on Sunday, said former Chief Minister Punjab and Opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif had claimed to file a case in British courts against the British tabloid Daily Mail for tarnishing his image.

While addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he stated that Shehbaz just lodged a complaint to the newspaper for publishing a story against him.

He further said, Shehbaz Sharif should ahve gone to the British courts as claimed by him. Moreover, the journalist who published the story in Daily Mail still stands by it. The journalist David Rose, accused the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader of embezzling public funds.

Shahzad Akbar said he will himself present the evidence against Shahbaz Sharif in London courts.