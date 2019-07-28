Share:

Chief of Army the Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday stated that we will not rest until the blood of every martyr is avenged.

Referring to the two separate terrorist attacks on armed forces in North Waziristan and Balochistan in which 10 soldiers were martyred. COAS Gen Qamar saluted to martyrs and their families and said that the blood of our martyred soldiers will not go in vain.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tributes to the martyrs and their families said that we shall ensure defence and security of the country at the cost of our sweat and blood.

COAS Gen Bajwa said that we will not rest until the blood of every martyr is avenged. “The blood of the martyrs is a loan on us. We will not rest until we pay it back. We will not rest until terrorism is exterminated from our soil,” he said.

"These are dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. It s time for the world to facilitate regional peace," he added.