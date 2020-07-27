Share:

ATTOCK - Provision of clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and PTI govt under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is committed to deliver this right irrespective of any affiliation. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Chnage Malik Amin Aslam said this while inaugurating water filtration plants in village Jasian and F Block in Attock. He said that 45 water filtration plants will be installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people at the cost of millions of rupees which will certainly control water borne diseases. He said that these water filtration plants will be installed in Attock, Hasanabdal and different villages of tehsil Hazro which include Waisa, Chechian, Khaqwani, Bolianwal, Golra, Haji Shah, Haroon, Malik Mala, Yaseen, Kalu Kalan, Formali, Jalalia, Hameed, Kamalpur Musa, Nartopa, Mararia and Ghorghushti. Malik Amin said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has been inaugurated in Hazro which will provide a chance to hundreds of low paid people to have their own house.