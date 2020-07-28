Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that cleaning drains is not the only solution to clear inundated areas of Karachi amid monsoon rains.

“Buildings have been constructed over natural aqueducts,” CM Murad said.

“There are encroachments along drains due to which rainwater does not pass through. Local bodies should have a regular mechanism and SOP's when there is 30 mm and 40 mm rainfall.”

Local Government Minister Nasir Shah said that he was on the roads during the rains. As soon as the rains stopped, water was drained from the main causeways.

“Drains were choked in some areas which caused some problems,” he said. CM Murad directed to fix the designs of roads and drains in the city which are not correct. “I need a detailed plan of the areas where water has gone into the houses,” the provincial minister stated.

“Give a plan of all the 28 sub-divisions of the city. I will assign the duty of a minister or advisor to each sub-division.”