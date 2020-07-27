Share:

ATTOCK - The number of patients of novel coronavirus in Attock surged to 569 on Monday as seven new cases were detected in the district during last 24 hours, according to district health authorities. According to District Attock Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, new cases belong to Attock city. Responding a question, he said that there are 128 active patients across the district. While giving details of these patients, he informed that among the active patients, as many as 70 persons belongs to Attock.