ISLAMABAD - An official of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was suspended on Friday, a day after a TikTok video allegedly made by him during the duty hours surfaced on social media.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security/Traffic Islamabad Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki issued the suspension orders of the Constable Yasir Aftab besides holding departmental inquiry against him. Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Islamabad Farrukh Rashid will conduct inquiry into the matter. According to details, ICT Constable Yasir Aftab was on duty in Islamabad when he allegedly recorded a video in his mobile phone in an official vehicle and uploaded on TikTok. The top bosses of Islamabad police immediately took action against Yasir Aftab for violating rules and regulations of the force. A police spokesman told media that all the officers and officials of Islamabad police have been ordered by the Capital Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan not to violate the rules of force and to avoid social media. However, Yasir Aftab did mistake and got punished by DIG, he said. “Making TikTok videos is against the discipline,” he commented.