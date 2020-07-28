Share:

Intermittent rains continue on third day in already inundated Karachi to further add to difficulties of people.

Light showers have been reported in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Federal B Area, Malir, Paposh Nagar, on Shahrah-e-Faisal, at Karsaz and airport.

Rain water of the last two days had still not been drained out from different places as low-lying areas of Central, East and West Districts remain flooded.

Karachi’s electricity system has collapsed following the downpours and power outages are being held in multiple areas including Nazimabad, Surjani Town, North Karachi and Orangi Town. The citizens complained that unannounced loadshedding is being conducted.