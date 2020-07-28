Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi’s President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of deteriorating situation of the metropolis caused by the monsoon rains.

He said that yesterday’s rain in the city had exposed performance of Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP-led) government. He stated this while holding a press conference at Sindh Assembly’s Press corner here. Khurrum said that whenever PTI leaders pointed out corruption of the PPP, they said that PTI leaders were telling a lie.

Waving the newspapers during his press conference, he said that all the newspapers and news channels had published and broadcasted after rains situation of the city.

Khurrum said that rains played havoc in Karachi’s district West, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECH, surroundings of Bilawal House and other areas of the city.

He said the people were experiencing difficulties due to rains but the PPP ministers were celebrating and cutting the cake of Asif Ali Zardari’s birthday. Khurrum further said that now the international organisations were also going to investigate corruption of PPP. Speaking on the local government (LG) tenure, he said that the LG tenure was about to complete and it was seemed that the PPP would delay to hold the LG elections.