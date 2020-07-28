Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain here at the Governor’s House on Monday.

During the meeting, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar briefed the Sindh governor on the situation, arising out of recent rains in Karachi, said a statement.

In a detailed briefing on the situation in Hyderabad, Mayor Tayyab Hussain said that there were piles of garbage in different parts of the city and Hyderabad was in dire need of funds.

The governor said that the federal government was well aware of the situation in the province. He further said that the people of Karachi would not be left alone, adding that the federal government was also keeping an eye on the situation in Hyderabad. The Governor of Sindh said that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan and work out a comprehensive strategy in this regard.