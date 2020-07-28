Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would soon present "The Muslim Family Law, 1961 (Amendment) Bill" to federal cabinet for approval as the proposed amendments to fine tune the Bill have almost been finalised. According to spokesman, an inter ministerial meeting, presided over by Secretary Religious Ministry Sardar Ajaz on Monday deliberated the amendments proposed by the Research Wing of Religious Ministry and accorded its consent to most of the amendments. Speaking on the occasion the secretary said the ministry was analysing the suggestions for improving Muslim Family Law 1961 (Amendment) Bill. The consultation process was at final stages and soon the Bill will be presented before the federal cabinet for approval. He said strong family was imperative for making a better and safe Islamic society. Secretary Law and Justice Commission, representatives of Ministry of Human Rights, Local Government and provincial departments and others attended the meeting.