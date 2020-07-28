Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday reported lowest number of new coronavirus cases in over 12 weeks, with only 936 cases as the number of positive cases surged to 275,225. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,865.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 23 coronavirus patients lost their lives in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 118,824 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,279 in Punjab, 33,510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,938 in Islamabad, 11,624 in Balochistan, 2,040 in Azad Kashmir and 2,010 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,125 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,162 in Sindh, 1,180 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 165 in Islamabad, 48 in GB and 49 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,909,846 coronavirus tests and 19,610 in last 24 hours. 242,436 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,217 patients are in critical condition