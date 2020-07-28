Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people of all provinces are on the same page to expel Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power.

He was talking to media persons after his meeting with chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Moulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that today's meeting was fruitful and the result of this meeting will start showing after Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that Imran Khan's government has threatened the health and life of every citizen of Pakistan. Imran Khan's government has also put the economy of the country in danger, he added.

Responding to the questions of media, Bilawal Bhutto said that Shahbaz Sharif is ill and he is also suffering from cancer. Shahbaz Sharif has had a meeting with Moulana Sahib. He said he will also meet the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.