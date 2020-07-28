Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Abdul Rehman Malik called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations, “matters related to defence and internal security were discussed” during the meeting. Senator RA Malik appreciated Pakistan Army’s success in bringing peace to the country and pledged support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.

Senator Rehman Malik, who is Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and a member of the Senate Standing Committee of Defence, discussed national security issues, the situation on the Line of Control and Pakistan-Afghan trade in the meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.