QUETTA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s vice president Fehmida Kausar Jamali said that the second phase of CPEC was near to completion that would boost economic activities in the country.

Talking to media, she said that the incumbent government had succeeded in stabilizing the country’s fiscal position in its two years of governance despite of several challenges.

She said “PTI Government is determined to facilitate masses through its various development projects and made numerous measures to reduce the cost of doing business to increase exports.”

“We have fixed the gas and electricity rates for the textile industry till June 2021”, she added.

She noted that our textile industry was equally capable as compared to the rest of the world producers.

“Next year the country will witness sharp increase in textile exports”, she said.

Fehmida Jamali added that PTI government had given a historical economic relief package under Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme to financially empower the poor and deprived segments of the society. No previous governments in the history had given such economic package for the suppressed segments of the society in a transparent way, she concluded.