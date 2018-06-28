Share:

KARACHI - A Supreme Court-appointed Judicial Commission on Wednesday directed the Chinese companies to recruit the required employees and hire machineries. The commission also ordered to submit detailed report pertaining lifting and disposal of garbage, within two weeks.

A one-man commission, constituted on water and sewerage issues, led by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim conducted hearing at Sindh High Court.

The officials of Sindh Solid West Management Board (SSWMB) and counsel of Chinese company appeared before the commission. The commission inquired why the required strength of employees could not be recruited.

The counsel of Chinese companies told that commission that their payments have been halted for the last several months. Commission directed SSWMB to pay the dues amount to the Chinese companies when representatives of the board apprised the commission that payment s have been withheld on its ordered after the companies submitted bills of excessive amount.

Justice Hani pointed out sanitary conditions in districts West & Malir are worst and said that the situation is different what was told about these districts. He said that how the task of cleanliness would be carried out if the companies had not required strength of sanitary workers and machinery. He said the Chinese companies were required to ensure the number of employees and machinery in three months. But they did not honour their commitments “These companies are charging the amount for the employees, but did not appoint them so far, he observed.

The commission directed the Chinese company to recruit the required employees and machineries for lifting and disposal of garbage.