LAHORE-HUM TV’s latest play ‘Ki Jana Mein Kaun’ is a story of a grief-stricken girl Mehr, whose world comes crashing down on her wedding day when she finds out that she was kept in the dark all her life about her parents who raised and loved her as their own but are not her birth parents. The play is directed by Mohsin Talat and penned by Uzma Iftikhar and Furqan Sahir. The stellar cast of the serial includes Faizan Khawaja, Minaal Khan, Khalid Anum, Annie Zaidi, Saad Qureshi, Yashma Gill and Zainab Qayyum. Adding fuel to the fire, Mehr’s mother-in-law to be refuses to wed her son to someone whose origin is unknown.

This sudden revelation not only puts Mehr in an awkward situation but causes mental torture and possible marriage breakup for her aunt Maliha as well.

The plot highlights how relations change overnight and the girl who was once the life of “Ansar Villa” suddenly becomes a stranger in it.

Will Mehr go on a quest to find her real parents, forgetting the ones who raised and loved her like their own?

How does this revelation affect Maliha? What secrets has she been hiding? To find out, watch ‘Ki Jana Mein Kaun’.