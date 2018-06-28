Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended at least five suspects including militants of the banned militant outfit and a political party.

The suspects were arrested during raids conducted on a tipped-off in parts of the city. The suspects arrested were identified as Abdur Rehman, Malik Rizwan, Hameedullah, Inam Dad and Shafiuddin alias Kala.

According to CTD officials, the suspects namely Abdur Rehman and Malik Rizwan were associated with the banned militant outfit – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan while the remaining suspects belonged to Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H). The suspected militants were arrested when they were collecting donations for the organisation at the Shah Faisal Masjid and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. However, the militants also got militancy training from Afghanistan.

The accused Abdur Rehman is a doctor by profession and got MBBS degree from the Bhawalpur Medical University and he also used to give medical treatment secretly to the injured militants.

The other suspects namely Hameedullah and Inam Dad were arrested from Macchar Colony, adding that the arrested militants were associated with the Wali Muhammad group of TTP.

The other suspect, namely Shafiq alias Kala was also involved in the attack on the Rangers personnel in Korangi neighbourhood recently and he was arrested in a joint raid conducted with the law enforcement agency in Korangi.

A Rangers soldier was killed and another was wounded during an attack, adding that the accused Shafiq Kala had also been involved in about 23 cases of crime in Korangi police station and has been associated with the MQM-H.

The CTD police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and donation receipts from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 29 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

The Rangers troops carried out a raid in Shah Latif area while arrested three accused persons including Ajmal aka Afzal Maai, Munib and Sajawal. The accused persons arrested were involved in various sort of criminal activities including street crimes, robberies and drug paddling.

Special Investigation Police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Asmatullah and Naseer Ahmed while recovered weapons from their possession. The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in number of criminal cases. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested Iqbal who wanted to the police in various cases of robberies while recovered looted valuables from his possession.

Landhi police also recovered looted valuables while arrested an accused namely Arshad involved in various cases of robberies and street crimes.

Shah Faisal and Korangi Industrial Area police arrested two accused persons separately including Farhan and Rizwan while recovered weapons from their possession. Industrial Area police also arrested a drug paddler namely Barkat while recovered narcotics from his possession. Sharafi Goth police arrested an accused Sajjad while recovered weapons from his possession while Jamshaid Quarter police arrested three accused persons including ADIL Baloch, Abdul Samad and Zahid and recovered weapons from their possession.

Rest of the accused persons arrested by Boat Bison, City police Surjani Town, Itahad Town police Lyari police while police recovered weapons, narcotics and other valuables from the possession of accused persons.