Share:

MULTAN: The PML-N and PTI have finally issued tickets to their respective candidates for much discussed constituency NA-154 as PTI nominated Malik Ahmad Hassan Dehar as its candidate and PML-N Salman Qureshi. PPP had already nominated Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, as its candidate. Former federal minister Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan, who was issued PT ticket initially, has gone out of game after cancellation of his ticket and he is likely to contest election as independent candidate.

The ticket row caused a sit-in outside Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala. The supporters of ticket aspirant Malik Ahmad Hassan Dehar staged demonstrations and sit in for about a week in Bani Gala to protest party's decision to grant ticket to Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan, who they said remained minister in PML-N government till last day.

On the other hand, PTI's former ticket holder from the same constituency Salman Qureshi, who had got 39604 votes in 2013 election, has changed his loyalties and the PML-N granted him ticket from the same constituency. The PML-N sources further revealed that the party granted tickets for PP-211 to Aamir Bappi, PP-212 Mian Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta and PP-213 Muhammad Ali Khokhar.

Suspects in anti-judiciary tirade get tickets

KASUR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz [PML-N] has awarded tickets to the candidates being tried for organising a rally and unleashing a profanity-laced tirade against judiciary.

Former PML-N MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari are on a pre-arrest bail in a case of anti-judiciary tirade.

A contempt petition against them is also being heard by full bench of Lahore High Court [LHC] in which they may get punishment, becoming ineligible to contest election. Despite all, they have got party tickets probably for two reasons: organising an anti-judiciary rally over disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court or enjoying huge public support in their constituencies.