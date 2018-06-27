Share:

GUJRAT-With a view to boosting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the University of Gujrat (UoG) has welcomed and endorsed the HEC-funded scholarships for students from Gwadar.

Chairing the 11th academic council meeting of the UoG at Hafiz Hayat Campus here, UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum lauded a recent announcement by the Prime Minister of Pakistan about awarding special admission to 50 students from Gwadar in top-notch universities of the Punjab, saying the UoG is ready to play its part in the development of Gwadar youth.

The Higher Education Commission is tasked with evaluating academic qualification and conducting test for ensuring merit. The scholarship will be offered for 16 years education (BS 4-year) in various academic programmes.

The council also approved initiation of Department of Pharmacy at Faculty of Science as well as the launch of BSc Mechanical Engineering under the faculty of Engineering & Technology. Dr Zia was flanked by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil.

The council discussed and approved a number of other proposals on various academic courses and programmes. It also approved Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) academic calendar and University of Health Sciences rules and policies with regard to MBBS and BDS admission and academic years.

The meeting was attended by UoG faculty deans Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Dr Fauzia Maqsood and others.

Dr Abdur Rehman; Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Danish, various HoDs, directors, chairpersons, directors from UoG sub-campuses and affiliated colleges, Principal Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Chief Librarian Syed Kazim Ali and other senior faculty members.