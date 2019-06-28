Share:

KARACHI (INP) In line with the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a four-day drive against tax defaulting vehicles was underway across the province.

In first three days of Road Checking Campaign to nab the tax return vehicles, as many 9029 vehicles were checked. In Karachi 2290 vehicles, in Hyderabad 2250 vehicles, in Sukkur 980 vehicles, in Larkana 2150 vehicles, in Mirpurkhas 797 vehicles and in Shaheed Benazirabad 562 vehicles have been checked, while on certain reasons 391 vehicles had been impounded and the documents of 569 vehicles had also been seized.

So far in Karachi Rs 332,906, in Hyderabad Rs 1204,906, in Sukkur Rs 716553, in Larkana Rs 1,548,204, in Mirpurkhas Rs 437,735 and in Shaheed Benazirabad Rs 839,922 were collected in term of taxes, fines and withholding tax.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation appreciated the Excise Department teams for hard work and recovery of the taxes during Road Checking Campaign.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also thanked the owners of the vehicles, who cooperated with Sindh Excise Department during Road Checking Campaign.