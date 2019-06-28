Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahmed Chaudhry’s dream continues unabated in the 3rd SNGPL All-Pakistan Tennis Championship 2019 as he defeated veteran Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan in straight sets to reach the final here at Senator DIlawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday.

In a one-sided affair, Ahmed took full advantage of Aqeel Khan’s absence, who is helping Pakistan’s international star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in preparing for international tournaments and ATP events, and overwhelmed fifth seed Shahzad 6-4, 6-3.

Shahzad, who is well-known for his powerful serves and passing shots down the line, despite gaining weight and having fitness issues, posed massive challenge for Ahmed, who had once won the national ranking title by beating Aqeel Khan in 2017. The first set started with Ahmed settling down well and putting Shahzad under enormous pressure, but Shahzad had answers for all the questions thrown at him by the youngster. But when it was 4-4, Ahmed started playing aggressive game and won it 6-4. Ahmed played the second set in a better way and overcame the experienced campaigner 6-3.

Davis Cupper Abid Ali Akbar also booked his place in the final after eliminating second seed Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-2 in the second semifinal. Abid Ali was in fine touch and stunned the second seed Muzamil with his powerful game and better planning, thus set final clash against Ahmed Ch. In ladies event, Sarah Mahboob, Sara Mansoor, Mehak Khokar and Noor Malik (ZTBL) moved into the semifinals by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets. Unseeded Mehak stunned third seed Esha Jawad and now will face top seed Sara Mansoor in the semifinal. The second semifinal will contested between second seed Sarah Mehboob and fourth seed Noor Malik of ZTBL.

In 16&Under category, Nalain Abbas, Faizan Faiz, Sami Zaib and Hamid Israr qualified for the semifinals by winning their respective matches. Top seed Nalain Abbas struggled hard to win his encounter against Uzair Khan in a thrilling and best encounter of the day. Unseeded Sami Zaib registered another upset by eliminating Hassan Ali without conceding a single game and will face Hamid Israr in the semifinal.

In girls 18&U singles semifinals, Zahra Salman beat Azeena Aleem 6-2, 6-3; Sheeza Sajid Beat Mahrukh Farooqi, 6-0, 6-0; in boys 18&U singles semifinals, Ahmed Kamil beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Subhan Bin Salik 7-6 (5), 7-5.

In boys 14&U singles semifinals, Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Huzama A Rehman 4-1, 5-3; Kashan Omer beat Uzair Khan 5-3, 2-4, 5-3. In boys and girls 12&u singles quarterfinals, Hamza Roman (SNGPL) beat Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0; Shahsawar beat Moaez Gul 4-0, 4-1; Hammad Masood beat Subhan Sehar 2-4, 4-1, 4-2; Asad Beat Amir Mizari 4-1, 5-4 (4). In boys and girls 10&U singles semifinals, Hamza Roman (SNGPL) beat Amir Mizari 4-0-, 4-0; Hania Minhas Beat Nabeel 4-0, 4-0.

In boys 14&U doubles semifinals, Bilal Asim/Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Jawad/Asad 6-2, 6-4 while Uzair Khan/Kashan Omer got w/o against Hamza Roman/Huzaima Abdul Rehman. In boys 16&U doubles semifinals, Nalain Abbas/Farman Shakeel beat Kamran Khan/Hasham Khan 6-4, 6-2 while Hamid Israr/Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Faizan Fiaz/Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2.

In boys 18&U doubles semifinals, Ahmed Kamil/Subhan bin Salik beat Muhammad Asim/Muhammad Aqib 6-0, 6-0 while Muhammad Abdullah/Aqib Hayat beat M Huzaifa/M Talha Khan 6-4, 7-6 (5).