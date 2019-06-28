Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Chene who is allegedly involved in a money laundering case.

Mushtaq has become an approver against Salman Shehbaz, son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench consisting of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition. The court granted bail to the petitioner against two surety bonds worth Rs500,000. Representing Mushtaq Chene, Advocate Asad Manzoor Butt contended that his client was arrested by the NAB in connection with the Salman Shehbaz money-laundering case.

He maintained that his client had become an approver in the case and got recorded his confessional statement under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance before a judicial magistrate on June 17, 2019. He submitted that his client extended complete cooperation with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities during the investigation whereas he had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The counsel pleaded that his client was not required by the bureau for investigation any longer; thus, he could be released from jail. He contended with the court to grant bail to his client whereas he was ready to furnish any sort of surety for the purpose.

Besides submitting a reply, the NAB prosecutor stated that the accused disclosed true facts during the investigation and admitted that he facilitated Rs 603 million money laundering for Salman Shehbaz due to business terms and political stature of the Shehbaz Sharif family.

The prosecutor submitted that the accused got recorded his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, whereas the NAB chairman had accepted his application for pardon. He submitted that the bureau did not have any objection, if the accused was released on bail in accordance with the law.

After hearing arguments of the parties, the bench granted bail to Mushtaq Chene and directed for submission of surety bonds.