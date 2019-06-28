Share:

SIALKOT - Two political bigwigs of Sialkot, PML-N MNA Kh Asif and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, have announced their support for divisional headquarters status for Sialkot.

Both these political rivals have pledged to fight for this purpose and not to leave any stone unturned for getting division status for Sialkot. Both of them also seemed to be on the same page for this cause. They also announced to lead “Sialkot Division Banaao Move” to be launched soon by the PML-N and PTI here.

Talking to the newsmen at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot, Usman Dar said that the division status was the basic right of Sialkot and its people. He said that Sialkot deserves for division status from all aspects.

On the other hand, while talking to the newsmen at his residence in Sialkot Cantt here Khawjaa Muhammad Asif said that he was fully behind this move to make Sialkot a division. He said that Punjab government should make Sialkot division, comprising on three neighbouring Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat districts, keeping in mind the ground realities. He said that no one could deny the global industrial significance of Sialkot. He said that Sialkot was the most suitable option for divisional headquarters status, in the larger public interest.