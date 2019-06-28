Share:

ISLAMABAD : Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said the opposition was unanimous to remove the PTI government, which, he claimed, has failed to deliver.

Speaking to journalists here, Zardari said: “This government has to go. We are not against democracy but the incompetent government.” He said the opposition parties will finalise the name of new Chairman Senate soon.

“We have the numbers to replace the senate chairman. We will decide about it soon. All the opposition parties will decide the name of new chairman,” he added. He said that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had not taken any meaningful initiative. The PPP co-Chsirman said the All Parties Conference this week was successful.

He said that all political parties will together finalise a future strategy which will be good news for the people.

He said that all the parties involved in the APC have the same views which were announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the people were being crushed under the price hike and that in PPP’s tenure too, the IMF was approached but the conditions were “our own.”

He said that he himself would not meet the IMF representatives as that was the finance minister’s duty.

“There are almost 1.2 million business accounts but only the Omni Group is being targeted and Hussain Lawai is in jail and this can happen to any businessman,” he added.

Zardari said that locust attack which began its damage from Sindh had now spread to Rahimyar Khan but the federal government had turned a blind eye towards it.