RAWALPINDI - Rescue 1122 conducted mock flood exercise in Rawal Dam on Thursday. In the exercise, the rescuers of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rescue Volunteers / Scouts, Education Department and Pakistan Army participated took part. The exercise was conducted to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency in upcoming monsoon season, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Dr Abdur Rahman, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, briefed Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa that Rescue 1122 remains high alert during the Monsoon Season 24/7. Furthermore, he said that strong departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency could save precious lives.