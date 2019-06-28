Share:

ISLAMABAD - It was a highly disappointing day forPakistani junior players in the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, as three main players crashed out at the second hurdle in Macau on Thursday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent eight players for playing in U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 age group along with a coach and the manager for the championship. In the Under-13 second round match, unseeded Mak Tsun Hei of Hong Kong defeated Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan 3-2, winning 9-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-6 and 12-10.

In Under-15, Mohammad Hamza Khan of Pakistan beat Jaivir Singh of India 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-3 and 11-1. In Under-17, Neel Joshi of India defeated M Farhan Hashmi of Pakistan 3-0, winning 14-12, 11-9 and 11-7. Navaneeth Prabhus of India beat Noor Zaman of Pakistan 3-2, as the score was 11-13, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-9. In Under-19, Haris Qasim of Pakistan beat Ho Ka On of Hong Kong 3-1, with scores of 11-3, 11-3, 9-11 and 11-8. Hamza Sharif of Pakistan beat Lam Shing Fung of Hong Kong 3-2, winning 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5.

In U-15 quarterfinals, Mohammad Hamza Khan will play against Shameil Haeyzad of Malaysia, in U-19 category, Haris Qasim will play against Aaron Jon Widhaha of Singapore while Hamza Sharif will play against Darryl Gan of Malaysia.