ISLAMABAD - The authorities have constituted two teams to trace the killers of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer killed two days ago near Kashmir Highway as he was laid to rest at his native town.

Islamabad police chief has constituted two police teams spearheaded by DIG (Operations) WaqarUd­din Syed to trace the criminals involved in this inci­dent. One team is being headed by SP (Investigation) and the other by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to investigate the matter and to ensure arrest of the criminals, according to the officials.

The funeral prayer of Sub-Inspector of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) AslamGul, martyred in the line of duty, was held here at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by Islamabad Police Chief and other sen­ior police officials. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir­Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) shouldered the coffin and the body was dispatched to Bhera city, native town of the deceased. DIG (Headquarters) Chaudhry Mu­hammad Saleem and DIG (Safe City) Sarfarz Ahmed Falki were also present on the occasion.

Later, the burial was made with full honour and protocol at the native city of the deceased and a smartly-turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour to him. On behalf of IGP Islamabad, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed laid floral wreath on the grave and prayed for the departed soul during his meeting with the family of the martyred cop. Sub-Inspector AslamGul has left behind a wid­ow, two sons and a daughter.

Through the cameras of Safe City Project and eye­witnesses, it came to know that a car coming from SabziMandi was intercepted by another car at Kash­mir Highway and its occupants opened fire at the first vehicle. The traffic cop was performing duty near the scene and he tried to stop the car. The car occupants resisted and policeman opened two fires on the as­sailants in the car following which they started indis­criminate firing.