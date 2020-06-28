Share:

KARACHI - As many as 1,949 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in Sindh during the last 24 hours while 38 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1,243.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday.

He further said that 11,901 tests, the highest in Pakistan, were conducted which led to the detection of 1,949 new cases of the virus, which showed 22 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 426149 samples had been tested all over Sindh, which had help identify 78,267 patients. “Of these 78,267 patients, 55.5 percent or 43,444 have recovered,” Murad said, and added, “These figures include 1,452 those who recovered overnight.”

Murad further said that 38 more patients had died in the province, lifting the death toll to 1,243. “The death rate now stands at 1.5 percent,” he said.

According to the Sindh CM, currently 33,580 patients are under treatment, of whom 32,127 are isolated at their homes, 78 are at isolation centers, and 1375 at different hospitals. “Around 696 patients are in a critical condition, including 116 those who are on ventilators,” he disclosed.

Murad further said that out of 1,949 new cases, 1,139 had been reported from the provincial capital alone. “There are 473 cases in district East, 203 in South, 165 in Central, 134 in Korangi, 89 in Malir, and 75 in West,” he explained.

Regarding other Sindh districts, he said Hyderabad had 99 cases, Ghotki 93, Khairpur 68, Sukkur 54, Shikarpur 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Sanghar 32, Mirpurkhas 27, Larkana 25, Jamshoro 17, Naushehroferoze 16, Dadu 15, Badin 12, Kashmore nine, Umerkot seven, Sujawal six, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad three cases each, while Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari had two cases each.

The chief minister advised people to comply with the SOPs, issued by the government for their safety.