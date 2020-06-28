Share:

China reported 17 new coronavirus cases, while South Korea reported 40, in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, three were from abroad, China's National Health Commission reported.

No deaths were reported from the Chinese mainland in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases reached 83,500.

The death toll in China stands at 4,634.

South Korea

In South Korea, 22 of the 40 new cases were from abroad, according to South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Center.

No deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases are 12,715 in the country, while the death toll stands at 282.

More than 498,000 people have died in at least 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December.

More than 9.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 5 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, Russia, and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.