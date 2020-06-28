ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus claimed life of another city manager on Saturday as the Director Labour Relations of the Capital Development Authority Roshan Khan died after getting infected with the virus.
Earlier, two directors of environment wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Muhammad Irshad and RizwanShamshad also died due to Covid-19 while a large number of officers and staff members are also infected and undergoing treatment.
The officers and employees of CDA and MCI are exposed to general public and it has been observed that there is no proper arrangement for protection against the virus.
The CDA has imposed a ban on entry of staff and general public without masks but it is not being implemented in letter and spirit while there is no proper system of hand sanitisers in its headquarters.
Meanwhile, the officers also criticised the performance of Capital Hospital for lack of facilities where they are entitled to get treatment.