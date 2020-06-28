Share:

The number of coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi has reduced by nearly 50% ever since a smart lockdown was imposed in the city, according to authorities.

Over 15 areas in the city and seven Cantt neighbourhoods were sealed on June 18 after they were declared COVID-19 hot spots. When residents of these areas were tested again, the result of the lockdown was successful.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, initially an average of 70 cases was reported on a daily basis but that has now decreased to 20 a day.

“The smart lockdown is a successful model to curb the virus,” he said, adding that if people keep cooperating with the administration and follow precautionary measures, the number can go down even further.

The lockdown has been imposed till June 30. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has increased to 72,000.