KARACHI - Anti-corruption authorities claimed on Tuesday to have booked at least 20 officers of various departments of the Sindh government over their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

According to details, anti-corruption police have registered cases against 20 officials of various departments, including police officers, officers associated with the local government and the Sindh government and started investigation into over 150 cases.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that cases have been registered followed by inquires conducted against the officials.

Sources said the department of anti corruption found evidence against 20 officials before registering cases against them. The decision ahead of the registration of cases was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon. Chairman of Anti-Corruption Alimuddin Billo, Anti-Corruption Director Rafique Quraishi and other high level officials participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, it was decided to register FIRs against at least 20 officials, including three station house officers (SHOs) of Sindh Police, two former and three present town municipal officers (TMOs), an additional director of Karachi Development Authority and others. Rest of the officials found guilty during inquires were associated with different departments including Education, Sindh Board of Revenue, Agriculture Department, Department of Irrigation and Department of Labour. They were involved in embezzlement of government medicines.

Sources said that officials were found guilty and cases were registered against them. Among them were engineers, assistant commissioners and others.

Sources revealed that Additional Director of KDA Agha Munir; SHOs Raja Tariq Mehmood, Khalid Nadeem Baigh and Israr Ahmed Afridi; TMOs Jamshaid Qaimkhani and Irshad Ali; Shahid Katchi; Sohail Arain; Haider Rizvi and Muhammad Azeem.

Sources said the meeting also decided to reopen the cases for inquires of over 150 officials. Sources said that inquiries against officials remained pending. At the meeting officials decided to conduct inquires against the officials and register cases against those found guilty.

Sources pointed out that most of the inquires against officials of the Sindh Board of Revenue had been launched.

Chairman of Anti-Corruption Department Alimuddin Billo did not pick up his phone despite repeated attempts by this reporter.