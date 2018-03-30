Share:

Few days back, I was attending an event, which was an Urdu debate competition, held in Karachi university to promote urdu language.

The host started the event in his magical voice. He was using pure Urdu words to emphasize the idea of the event to the listeners, besides the crowd was listening him so captivatingly. But, the event lost its allure when the speaker used the word “Suwagat” while welcoming the chief guest that resulted in a stunned silence in crowd.

It was not just the lack of reharsal but the feeding of years that we had been getting in the face of Hindi cartoons and dramas. But, more importantly, this Issue really requires our attentions as it is the most impactful way that can teach our future generation not just the language but the complete life style.

MAAZ AFTAB,

Karachi, March 15.