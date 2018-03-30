Share:

LAHORE - The PPP has expressed reservations about the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib, which reportedly held on the former’s demand.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the one-on-one meeting between PM and CJ “has not left a good taste”. He added: “These are not just two persons. These are two institutions. Even if the meeting had to be held, its agenda should have been pre-decided and well explained.”

Referring to the November 1997 Supreme Court attack by the PML-N, Kaira said the meeting reflected the PM too following Nawaz Sharif.”

In another development, PPP Information Secretary Maula Buksh Chandio termed Nawaz’ repentance over moving the Supreme Court against the PPP on Memogate scandal in 2012 another political gimmick of ex-PM.

“Nawaz is not so naïve as he appears therefore his present remorse over going to the court against the PPP is not just an incomplete confession of his folly but also a trap in which the PPP will not be trapped.”

“Previously we were duped by Nawaz many times in the name of democracy but this ploy of Sharif will not work this time round,” Chandio told the media.

He said Nawaz Sharif must apologise to the nation for committing offence against democracy by way of moving the court against the PPP government.

“Nawaz Sharif’s 35 years long political career is full with conspiracies against democracy. Previously the PPP got trapped by the cajolery of Nawaz Sharif for the same of democracy but not this time,” he added.