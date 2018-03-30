Share:

ISLAMABAD - India is spending over $2 billion annually on its missions abroad to sustain a diplomatic warfare against Islamabad however it has failed to give a big blow to Pakistan.

According to documents available with The Nation, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs despite its limited resources and low volume is giving its arch rival a befitting response on majority of international diplomatic fronts. Islamabad’s annual budget for its missions abroad is $156 million, which is half than India’s $2.18 billion budget for its external affairs ministry.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs enjoys 183 missions abroad that include consulates generals where as Pakistan have 119 missions and consulates across the world. A source informed that the ‘cadre strength’ of IMEA abroad is 930 as compared to 478 of Pakistan.

At the moment, the annual budget consumed by Pakistani missions abroad is even less than that of Singapore, which spends $363 million annually on its 47 outside missions. Another tinny state Mexico has 150 missions abroad, which are greater than Pakistan

The total strength of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including officers and staff members, is 2,468 and out of which 562 are working at the Officer cadres. These 562 officers include 240 officers stationed at headquarters as well as 322 sanctioned officers at Pakistani missions abroad.

The Foreign Affairs’ total sanctioned strength of officials is 1,906 that include 762 officials serving its missions outside Pakistan where its total strength of officials at Headquarters is 1,144 persons. Despite the huge difference, Islamabad is successfully chasing India across the diplomatic world and has foiled a number of diplomatic attempts to isolate Pakistan.

-Anwer Abbas is a correspondent

for Waqt News

AJK CJ asks India to

ensure peace in HK

Staff Reporter adds: Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia Tuesday asked India to grant right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir and ensure peace in the occupied valley.

The AJK CJ expressed these views while speaking at a seminar titled “Role of A Lawyer In Challenging Human Rights Violations In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, as a chief guest.

The seminar was organised by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the renowned lawyer of occupied Kashmir Jalil Andrabi at the Islamabad High Court premises.

Justice Ibrahim Zia said that Pakistan was ready for free and fair plebiscite because it had full trust in the Kashmiri people that they were with Pakistan and could sacrifice everything for Pakistan.

“Indian-occupied Kashmir is the only place on earth where the worst human rights abuses are taking place but no one can turn Kashmiris from their just demand of freedom. Kashmiri people will not accept anything against their favour and Pakistan,” said the AJK Chief Justice. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was incomplete without Kashmir as Gwadar Port could not be operational without it.

Keynote speakers of the seminar included President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Javed Akbar Shah, Huma Jamil, Advocate High Court, Executive Director Youth Forum for Kashmir Ahmed Quraishi, YFK Manager Programmes Shaista Safi and others while Secretary Islamabad Bar Association Raja Faisal Younas moderated the event.