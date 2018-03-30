Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Tuesday set up a protest camp outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to condemn Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 recently passed by the Sindh Assembly.

According to details, a number of people visited the protest camp and participants chanted slogans against the controversial legislation. They said, “The new law is a black law” and “Let universities be independent”.

JI leaders Usma Razi, Zahid Askari, JI Youth Karachi President Bilal Ramzan and Arif Ghaznawi were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, JI Karachi chief Naeemur Rehman said that provincial rulers had nothing marvellous in the field of education and now want to push the residents of Sindh back into the Stone Age through the amendment bill. He termed the amendment bill a virtual nail into coffin of the higher education. He said rulers were actually practicing terrorism against education by passing a bill against the autonomy of universities in Sindh whereas people involved in destruction of education should be booked in terrorism cases.

Naeem said that educational institutions have expressed their dissatisfaction with the bill and rejected it. He said the Sindh government had not taken education issues of province seriously and by passing this bill it has confirmed that rulers never wanted progress of education in Sindh. According to the amendment bill, universities of the province will be deprived of their autonomy. The legislators having no interest in educational system of Sindh had put the system of universities at risk. Provincial rulers seem not aware of the fact that universities were institutions of higher education and research, said Naeem, adding that depriving universities of autonomy will affect education and research.

Vowing to remain committed to revocation of the Sindh Universities Law Amendment Bill, 2018, the JI Karachi chief said that protest would continue until the PPP-led provincial government withdraws all controversial amendments to the law.