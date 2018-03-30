Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari Tuesday said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was not entitled to any security.

Reacting to Musharraf’s statement that he will not return back to the country, Bokhari said it was already known to all that the “coward dictator” will not return and will continue to be an “absconder.”

Bokhari said that how a wanted man by the courts can demand security.

“Musharraf facilitated the killers of Benazir Bhutto by not providing security to her and for this the nation believes that Musharraf is the real killer of Benazir Bhutto. The nation will never forgive him for this crime,” the PPP leader said.

He said that there were questions over the lavish lifestyle of Musharraf. “The government should bring back the absconding dictator and try him for the murder of Benazir Bhutto,” Bokhari added.