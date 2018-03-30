Share:

SIALKOT/SAMBRIAL-In the course of his duty, Nawa I Waqt Correspondent in Sambrial and former Press Club chairman Zeeshan Ashraf Butt was shot dead allegedly by the Begowala Union Council chairman in Sambrial tehsil here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Zeeshan Ashraf went to Begowala for some domestic work. Imran Cheema, the chairman of Union Council Begowala, and Zeeshan quarreled over a money dispute, and the former allegedly opened fire on the latter, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled away by firing in the area.

Begowala police shifted the body to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the journalists' community in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur expressed grave concerns over the brutal murder of their colleague. They strongly protested demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

According to his brother Musa Butt, Zeeshan had gone to the Union Council office upon some complaints from the local shopkeepers about new tax imposed by the UC chairman. His brother alleged that the UC chairman and some un-identified persons became furious over his questions and opened fire on him. He was shifted to THQ hospital Sambrial where doctors pronounced him dead.

A large number of journalists from all over Pakistan demanded DPO Sialkot to arrest the accused and send them behind bars.

Meanwhile, the police found the tortured dead body of a young man in the fields of village Bhady Chak - Sambrial. According to Police, 27 years old young man has been identified as Abdul Manan son of Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of village Bhady Chak. Police registered FIR against unidentified persons.