CHITRAL-A 17-year-old youth committed suicide in Ayun area of Chitral district in jurisdiction of Ayun police station taking number of such incidents to 19 in last six months, the police said.

SHO Amanullah said that Muhammad Saqib, 17, consumed some chemical after which his condition became critical and as rushed to hospital where he died.

The SHO said that body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. Chitral, which is considered to be the most peaceful district of KPK province, has witnessed growing incidents of suicide. The suicide cases involving youths and mostly women are being frequently reported from the district in national and local media. Around 19 persons including 16 women have committed suicide during the last six months. Almost 150 such incidents have taken place during the last six years, as per reports of the human rights organisations.