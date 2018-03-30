Share:

SADIQABAD-Locals demanded the railway authorities to approve a stopover of Shalimar, Tezgam and Business Express trains at Sadiqabad Railway Station here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, Traders Union president Khalid Saleem, general secretary Mian Ehsan and Jammat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) amir Nazim Hussain said that h people had to travel several kilometres to Rahim Yar Khan to board train because they had no railway stopover in Sadiqabad. They added that Sadiqabad was a very important city as it lies on the border of three provinces where hundreds of commuters travel on train on daily basis.

They urged Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafique and other railway authorities to take immediate notice of the situation and resolve the problem they had been faced with.