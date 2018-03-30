Share:

Karachi-Drama serial Visaal, a signature production of Big Bang Entertainment, spearheaded by Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi, is set to go aired from today, with Zahid Ahmed, Hania Aamir & Saboor Aly in leading roles.

Directed by Ali Hassan, who had previously directed the hit serial Muqabil, Visaal showcases a story of intense love, friendship and betrayal, penned by famous writer Hashim Nadeem. Apart from Zahid, Hania & Saboor, the stellar cast of the serial includes Firdous Jamal, Tauqir Nasir, Saifi Hasan and Waleed Zaidi. Shakarwandan fame, the man with a powerhouse voice, singer Asrar has sung the OST for Visaal which promises to be an audience favourite. Visaal will be airing on the same time slot that was reigned by Big Bang Entertainment’s super hit serial “Aisi Hai Tanhai”.