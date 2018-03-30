Share:

KASUR:-A fiendish man called a woman of Renala Khurd to his poultry farm at Thatthi Autar where he raped her at gunpoint. The rape victim told the Phoolnagar Saddr police that suspect Iftikhar Ahmed had some monetary issue with her husband. She alleged that the other day, he called her to his poultry farm on the pretext of giving her some money where he raped her at gunpoint. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.