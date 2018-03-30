Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Chairman of Kashmir Council at European Union Ali Raza Syed said that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris is the key to everlasting peace in the world especially in South East Asia

He expressed these views during his visit to local office complex of AJK government's Kashmir Liberation Cell in Mirpur. He was received by Director Genera of Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, local head of KLC Syed Zameer Hussain Naqvi, ADC (G) Mirpur Raja Farooq Akram and other senior officials of the KLC upon his arrival to the office complex.

Kiyani briefed the Kashmir Council EU chief about the functioning of the cell located at the base camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle - Azad Jammu Kashmir, to apprise the external world of the ugly situation of the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where the local population have launched the struggle for liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation for the last 71 years and for the achievement of their much-awaited birth right to self-determination.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community especially the European Commission to immediately intervene to prevent the increased use of Indian occupational forces against the civilian population in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.

He expressed grave concerns over the increased human rights violations in occupied Kashmir through the use of pellet guns by the Indian occupying military and paramilitary troops against unarmed innocent civilians and by-standers, many of them children. He pointed out that the number of serious head and eye injuries was such as to support a prima facie case that excessive force was being used by the Indian occupational troops.

He emphasised that it was unacceptable for the people of jammu & Kashmir the continuation of the dispute. He called upon the international community to become actively involved in the peace negotiations as being the only way in which the present impasse can be resolved and urged the European Union to set an example by using its influence with both the parties to negotiate and launch a peace process.

He recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 43 of 1948 which provided for Kashmiris right to self-determination. He said it had been agreed by all parties to the dispute. He stressed the importance of Kashmiris having a voice in whatever peace process eventually decides the political future of the disputed territory.

He said that his office had written a letter to the international community as part of Kashmir Council EU's diplomatic campaign in order to stop India from the use of excessive force specially usage of pellet guns again civilians in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). He also called upon EU to break its silence over Kashmir's situation and prevent the use of excessive force against peaceful Kashmiri civilians in IOK.