Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred five senior officers and assigned them new tasks.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, a grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative has been posted as secretary Commerce Division, as he was serving Secretary Board of Investment previously. Amir Ahmed Khawaja, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, as he was posted as Secretary Maritimes Affairs previously. Rizwan Ahmed, a grade-22 officer of PAS has been transferred and posted as Secretary Maritime Affairs Division.

Iqbal Hussain Durrani, a grade-21 officer of PAS posted as Additional Secretary National Health Services and Coordination Division has been promoted in grade-22 and directed him to continue working in the same Division as federal secretary. Captain (Retd) Nasim Nawaz, a garde-21 officer of PAS has been promoted to grade-22 and posted as Special Secretary Establishment Division.

Meanwhile, Prime Minster Imran Khan had chaired the meeting of High Powered Selection Board meeting on March 18 and gave approval of 12 officers’ promotions of different services groups in gread-22. According to the notification, five officers of Pakistan Administrative Services including Secretary to PM Azam Khan, Asad Hayuddin, Additional Secretary Petroleum, Hassan Zafar, Additional Secretary In-charge Petroleum, Planning, Development and Reforms Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary In-charge Climate Change Division, Muhammad Aslam, Additional Secretary In-charge State and Frontier Regions Division have been promoted to grade-22. Similarly, five officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Services including Ziaur Rehman, Muhammad Asif Khan, Sania Rifat, Muhammad Tahir Kamal, Khurram Humayun have also been promoted to grade-22.

Allah Dino Khawaja, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police has been promoted to grade-22.

The federal government had issued notifications of High Powered Selection Board a few months back stating the meeting of the Board will be held in second week of March, 2019.