Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards regional stability and peace.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of UK, Christian Turner lauded Pakistan’s role towards regional stability during his meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday. Matters of mutual interest including bilateral security cooperation and overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the UK dignitary wherein the British Advisor expressed his satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan, according to the sources. He said the British leadership was unanimous in acknowledging Pakistan’s extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism and commended the improved security situation in Pakistan and its positive efforts towards regional peace and stability. He said Britain wants to boost trade and security cooperation with Pakistan.

The two countries have had strong cultural ties since Pakistan gained independence in 1947, with more than one million people of Pakistani origin currently residing in Britain.

Pakistan is moving steadily towards enhanced stability and is ready to take Pakistan-UK bilateral security relationship to the next level for mutual benefit.

Earlier this month, Bahrain’s army commander had also called on the COAS and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace.