Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has granted pre-arrest bail to former president Asif A li Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till April 10 against surety bonds of Rs one million each in Fake Accounts Case (FAC).

The court allowed both siblings to submit their surety bonds in cash.

The case came up for hearing before a division bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had filed 4 separate petitions in IHC to seek bail before arrest to avoid arrest and ascertain details of inquiries against them.

Making the chairman NAB and inquiry officer respondents they had prayed the court NAB should be restrained from arresting them and bail before arrest be approved in fake bank accounts case,

It was further said in the petitions that 3 summons have been received so far in fake accounts case. I don’t know how many inquiries are being conducted against me. NAB can arrest me in any inquiry, therefore, bail be granted as no other option is left for me except resorting to court to avoid arrest.

In the fourth petition, Asif Ali Zardari has prayed the court to issue orders to NAB for providing to him details of inquiries running against him besides approving his bail till the completion of the trial.