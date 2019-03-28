Share:

BAJAUR - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim said that provincial government has sped up work on establishing industrial zones in Bajaur and other tribal districts.

He made the announcement while speaking to delegations of tribal elders, political leaders and traders’ leaders during his visit to the district on Wednesday. He said the provincial government has accelerated its efforts to establish small industrial zones in Bajaur which was approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the district on March 15.

He said establishing small industrial zones will not only boost the social economic condition of the region, but would also provide job opportunities to the residents at their door steps. He said such industrial zones would also establish in other tribal districts to promote trade and business activities in the merged tribal districts.

He said that merged tribal districts are suitable for all industries, but unfortunately the previous governments had done nothing for establishing small industrial zones. He said that the time is near when national and international investors would invest in the merged tribal districts.

The elders, political activists and traders’ leaders on the occasion thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial government for taking keen interest in establishing small industrial zones in the region.