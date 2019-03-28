Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to Sharif Medical Complex on Thursday (today) for treatment of cardiac and kidney ailment, said Dr Adnan Khan, his personal physician while talking to newsmen at Jati Umra yesterday.

“I have a detailed meeting with him today. On my request, he will come to the hospital Thursday morning,” he said. Nawaz Sharif is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharif Medical Complex, being run by his family. “Panel of experts including cardiologists will examine Nawaz Sharif. Both cardiac and kidney ailment will be treated simultaneously. The experts will conduct an assessment as to what investigations and blood tests are required. They will decide that whether the treatment is possible within six weeks or not,” Dr Adnan said, adding, the former premier was suffering from significant heart disease and his kidney functions had deteriorated recently. He said the health condition was a matter of serious concern. PML-N Quaid was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail late Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks on medical ground in the Al-Azizia reference. He, however, cannot leave the country during the period. If extension is needed in case of persistence of any complication, Nawaz Sharif can file a fresh petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra. Former ministers Danyal Aziz and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also held separate meetings with

Nawaz Sharif.