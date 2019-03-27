Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will host $30,000 men’s and $10,000 women’s squash tournaments at Mushaf Squash Complex from April 1 to 5.

“Top international players will be seen in action during the back-to-back tournaments, as soon after the two events, another $20,000 for men’s will start from April 6 to 10 at the same venue,” said PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan, along with PSF Director Academies Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi and Game Development Officer Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal.

Tahir said besides Pakistanis, top international players from Egypt, Iran, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Spain, Czech Republic, Ireland, South Korea, Switzerland, South Africa, Belgium, Germany, Scotland and Zimbabwe will be in action during the events. “The PSF is striving to provide local players maximum opportunities to play against the best in the business.

“We conducted 19 men and women tournaments last year and we are expecting same amount of tournaments this year. We can provide the best training, tournaments, coaches, but we can’t play for them as it is their responsibility to pay back in the best possible manner. We are grateful to Professional Squash Association (PSA) for allocating top tournaments to Pakistan and assuring us of allocating more such high-profile tournaments,” he added.

The PSF secretary said that this year, Pakistani juniors have won a lot of international tournaments for the country. “We are hoping that their services will be duly recognised and the PM will invite them for incentives as it will motivate them to earn more laurels for the country. We are doing wonders for Pakistan squash in very limited resources with the help of Pakistan Air Force and ensuring the best training and international exposure for the players.

“We are sending junior players to Egypt for training and playing in the leagues, which is helping and grooming them well. We are also sending players to Asian Senior Individual Squash Championship starting in Malaysia next month and we are upbeat about their chances in the event. We want private sponsors to come forward and help the federation in this noble cause,” he added.

About local players’ chances in the international events, the PSF secretary said that the federation can provide training, coaches and infrastructure and it is the player’s duty to work hard and earn laurels for them as well as for the country.

When asked not a single major player has opted to play in these tournaments and only world number 27 will be in action, Tahir said: “We can’t force the players as it is up to them whether they want to play in these tournaments or not. Jahangir Khan is working hard to hold $200,000 tournament in Karachi this year, as we have sponsor, who promised to help the federation and hopefully, top players will be in action in that tournament.”

The international tournaments are not being hosted in other major cities like Peshawar. On this, Tahir said: “We want to host tournaments in all the major cities of Pakistan, but the PSA has their way of dealing with the things. I am hopeful that gradually, we will be able to convince the PSA to allocate us international tournaments in other cities as well.”

When asked whether PSA has lifted restriction from Pakistan of depositing $5000 for conducting every PSA event in Pakistan, Tahir said: “No, they have set condition of security fee but we are hopeful that this will be lifted soon.

About poor standard of refereeing during the events being hosted by Pakistan, Tahir said: “Everywhere in the world, we face biased refereeing. Our referees are good and I have discussed with Tahir Khanzada regarding holding refresher courses. Hopefully it will work well.”